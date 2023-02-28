Notification Settings

Five off-road bikes seized and five people arrested in police crackdown

By Lisa O'Brien

A number of arrests were made and five off-road bikes were seized during a police operation – including one from a canal after a 19-year-old rider lost control.

Five bikes were seized during the operation
Police were on the lookout for off-road bikes creating a nuisance on Sunday afternoon in Willenhall, Pelsall, Brownhills, Bloxwich, Chasewater, Essington Quarry and Cannock Chase.

The Brownhills local policing team worked with Staffordshire Police and other partners during the crackdown.

West Midlands Police said five bikes were seized – including one from a canal.

Officers pull an abandoned off-road bike from the canal

Officers said the 19-year-old rider had lost control of the bike, before making off on foot, but they "caught up with him".

An 18-year-old was tracked with the support of the National Police Air Service (NPAS) and the police force's drone team, from Brownhills to Penkridge, and detained.

Police also arrested two women in their 30s on suspicion of obstruction and a 39-year-old man who was wanted for other offences.

All have been released from detention to be dealt with at a later date.

Several warnings were also issued to riders about the risk of seizure should their "anti-social bike use" continue.

Neighbourhood policing manager, Inspector Pete Poolton said: “This offending has been and is seriously impacting on our local communities.

"We will endeavour to continue this collaborative approach and positive action will be taken against all persistent offenders.”

