Masked men steal hundreds of pounds from Wombourne firm

By Lisa O'Brien

Two masked men stole more than £400 in cash from a business in South Staffordshire.

Staffordshire Police said the suspects walked into the shop on Planks Lane in Wombourne and made threats to the victim at around 5.30pm on Friday.

They took money from inside the shop and made off.

Both suspects are described as white and were wearing all black clothing, including jackets and face masks.

Any witnesses, or those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time, are asked to get in touch with police.

Call 101, quoting incident 579 of February 24 or use the live chat function at staffordshire.police.uk

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

