Banned driver, 18, admits causing death of unborn baby in Stourbridge crash

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Kaitlin Bustin, aged 18, was injured by a BMW driven by Aqeel Ahmed, in Junction Road, on June 27 last year.

After initially denying he was responsible, at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday Ahmed pleaded guilty to offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing serious injury while disqualified from driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

The court also heard that Ahmed was previously convicted of drug driving involving cannabis in 2021.

Defending barrister Harroon Khattak said: "By virtue of his young age I ask the court to adjourn for a report."

Judge Ruth Campbell said: "It's appropriate that the Crown should have an accident and emergency doctors' report. A psychiatric report does not seem to be a necessary thing to have before we proceed to sentence."