Warnings around distraction burglaries after jewellery stolen

Police have warned residents to be careful around distraction burglaries

Staffordshire Police have issued the warning after the incident on Saturday, February 25 in Burntwood, which happened around 3.10pm and saw two women knock on the door of a house on New Road.

The women, both described as white, around 5ft 2in to 5ft 4in tall and both had dark hair, claimed to be cleaners and were allowed inside by the elderly occupier to complete some work.

One of the women claimed to go to the toilet whilst the other spoke to the occupier and both left the home without doing any cleaning.

The occupier then noticed that approximately 40 rings and 11 watches had been stolen from inside the bedroom, believed to be worth around £2,400.

Staffordshire Police said that two women were seen approaching a house on Cannock Road at 3.30pm the same day, with nothing being stolen, before two women then knocked on the door of a house in the Burntwood area at 4pm.

Nobody answered and they eventually walked away - this time getting into a VW Golf GTI which was being driven by a man and leaving the area.

One of them was described as being in their late 40s and the other was described as being in their mid 20s.

The force has said it believes all three of the incidents may be linked and is working hard to identify those responsible.

Detective Sergeant Adam Aldred, from CID, said: “Thieves and fraudsters often target the elderly and may use distraction tactics to try and obtain belongings or money from them.

“If you are unsure about someone at your door, especially if they are cold-calling and asking to come inside, ask them to leave and report the incident to us as soon as you can.”

“CCTV and doorbell cameras will also serve as a deterrent to any opportunists who might be looking to knock on your door, as well as making sure doors and windows are fully secured at all times.