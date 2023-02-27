Hundreds of cannabis plants seized by police following raid in Lower Gornal

Dudley North police team executed a drugs warrant in Louise Street on Monday morning.
A man has also been taken into custody.
Sharing the news on Twitter, Dudley North police team said: "Thank you for your information.
"This morning we have executed a drugs warrant in Louise Street, Lower Gornal.
"One male in custody and hundreds of plants taken out of the market.
"Cannabis funds criminal gangs.
"Keep the information coming!"
#WARRANT | Thank you for your information. This morning we have executed a drugs warrant in Louise Street, Lower Gornal. One male in custody and hundreds of plants taken out of the market. Cannabis funds criminal gangs. Keep the information coming! pic.twitter.com/nOXCbPTUd2— Dudley North Police (@DudleyNorthWMP) February 27, 2023