Hundreds of cannabis plants seized by police following raid in Lower Gornal

By Lisa O'Brien

Hundreds of cannabis plants were seized by police following a raid at a property in Lower Gornal.

The cannabis plants found by police. Photo: @DudleyNorthWMP

Dudley North police team executed a drugs warrant in Louise Street on Monday morning.

A man has also been taken into custody.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Dudley North police team said: "Thank you for your information.

"This morning we have executed a drugs warrant in Louise Street, Lower Gornal.

"One male in custody and hundreds of plants taken out of the market.

"Cannabis funds criminal gangs.

"Keep the information coming!"

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

