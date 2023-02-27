Armed police surround car after it's smashed into Wolverhampton traffic lights following chase

The junction of Willenhall Road and Stowheath Lane. Photo: Google

Cash and a knife were found in the abandoned Volkswagen Golf after it crashed at the junction of Stowheath Lane and Willenhall Road, Wolverhampton, on Sunday morning. Police are still searching for the driver.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We recovered a knife and cash from a car which hit traffic lights near the junction of Stowheath Lane and Willenhall Road at just before 10am yesterday.

"The suspicious vehicle had been pursued by officers and was abandoned following the collision. Enquiries to identify the driver remain ongoing."

One witness said they spotted armed police in the aftermath of the incident.