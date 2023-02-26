Notification Settings

Second night of extra police powers in city after three hurt in shooting

By Emma Walker

Police are using extra powers for the second night in areas of Birmingham after three 19-year-old men were shot at during a gathering.

Police given extra powers in Birmingham tonight after shooting

Officers launched a major investigation after shots were fired in Hamstead Road, Lozells at around 6pm on Friday with one of the men rushed to hospital.

Two other men, also 19, later attended hospital separately with gunshot injuries.

Officers confirmed it happened during a large gathering.

Extra powers will be used in Handsworth, Aston and Perry Barr, until midnight tonight. The same powers were in place on Saturday night.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Crime
News
Birmingham
By Emma Walker

Content Manager

