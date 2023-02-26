Second night of extra police powers in city after three hurt in shooting

Officers launched a major investigation after shots were fired in Hamstead Road, Lozells at around 6pm on Friday with one of the men rushed to hospital.
Two other men, also 19, later attended hospital separately with gunshot injuries.
Officers confirmed it happened during a large gathering.
Extra powers will be used in Handsworth, Aston and Perry Barr, until midnight tonight. The same powers were in place on Saturday night.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
#Powers | We will be using extra powers again today from 4pm until midnight in the below areas.— Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) February 26, 2023
This is to keep people safe after a shooting incident in #Handsworth on Friday evening.
