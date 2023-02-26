Police install CCTV and increase patrols after rise in anti-social behaviour and drug use in Shifnal

It comes as Shifnal SNT Team has today announced it has increased patrols in the Brookdale area and has been working alongside Shifnal Town Council to install a mobile CCTV camera.

PC Mandy Cooper of SNT Shifnal and Albrighton said: "If you are experiencing problems with anti-social behaviour, or have any concerns about it, or other community safety issues, you should contact your local council or report this to us online.

"In an emergency, if you or your property are at risk or a crime is in progress call 999.

"The police, local authorities and other community safety partner agencies, such as Fire & Rescue and social housing landlords, all have a responsibility to deal with anti-social behaviour and to help people who are suffering from it.

"If you have information ASB please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website westmercia.police.uk.

"If you have any other information please feel free to contact your local safer neighbourhood team on sa.snt@westmercia.police.uk

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org