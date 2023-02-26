Notification Settings

Huge trailer ditched by thieves in Oldbury reunited with owner

By Emma Walker OldburyCrimePublished: Comments

Officers were called after a stolen trailer was ditched by thieves in Oldbury.

Police reunited this abandoned trailer with the owner

The vehicle had been dumped on an industrial estate on Saturday.

PCSOs were called and linked the vehicle to a crime from the night before regarding a theft of a trailer.

A spokesman for Oldbury Police said: "Contact was made with the owner who successfully recovered it back to its rightful place."

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

