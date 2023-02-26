Huge trailer ditched by thieves in Oldbury reunited with owner

The vehicle had been dumped on an industrial estate on Saturday.
PCSOs were called and linked the vehicle to a crime from the night before regarding a theft of a trailer.
A spokesman for Oldbury Police said: "Contact was made with the owner who successfully recovered it back to its rightful place."
After attending a job for abandoned trailer, PCSOs linked this with a crime from the night before regarding a theft of a trailer. Contact was made with the owner who successfully recovered it back to its rightful place.#reunited @WMPolice @sandwellcouncil @Trafficwmp pic.twitter.com/JVrgT40KYs— Oldbury Police (@OldburyWMP) February 25, 2023