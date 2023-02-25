Notification Settings

Traffic police stop 90 taxis in Wolverhampton and Birmingham for safety checks

By Adam Smith

Traffic police stopped 90 taxi drivers in Birmingham and Wolverhampton last night (Friday) for safety checks.

Taxis were checked by police traffic officers
Taxis were checked by police traffic officers

Four vehicles were taken off the road as police and council officials worked together on the operation.

West Midlands Traffic Police tweeted: "We were in Birmingham & Wolverhampton working with their councils conducting taxi licensing/safety checks last night.

"A total of 90 were stopped with only 4 being immediately prohibited & 10 had correctable issues but the majority were safe & compliant which is great to see.

"West Midlands Fire Service were also on site and each council paid for officers to work on overtime so this did not impact on our normal business."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

