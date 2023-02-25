Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mother appeals for information after pram stolen from outside home

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

A mother has appealed for witnesses after her child's pram was stolen from outside her Wombourne home.

Mount Drive (picture Google)
Mount Drive (picture Google)

The Quinny pram was underneath the living room of the Mount Drive home when the brazen thief struck.

The mother posted on Facebook: "Appeal for witness or CCTV. If anyone saw or has CCTV for a white 07 reg van, we think a Fiat, on Mount Drive at 11:20am on Friday which stole my baby’s turquoise Quinny pram from under my living room window whilst I was hanging the washing out (I only took it out of the boot so that my husband could use the car for half an hour!)

"My six-year-old says he saw a black woman with freckles/ in dark clothing just take it, it has my baby sling on the bottom too. Any help appreciated. It has been reported to the Police and crime reference information - please contact the Police if you can help. The crime number: 304 24/02/2023 and the reference is 21230027704."

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News