Walsall woman handed driving ban after being caught speeding five times on the same road

Rowatt was caught speeding in the Sussex town of Worthing five times. Photo: Google

Roz Rowatt, who is 62, was caught going over the 30mph limit in a Mercedes five times between April and June last year, snapped by a fixed speed camera on each occasion.

The camera on the A24 Broadwater Road in Worthing, caught Rowatt, of Howdle's Lane in Walsall, going at 41mph on April 16; 36mph on April 28; 36mph on May 12; 39mph on May 25; and 38mph on June 21.

She was charged with and convicted of five counts of driving with excess speed at Crawley Magistrates Court in October, and brought back to the same court to be sentenced on Tuesday, February 21.

In total Rowatt was told to pay prosecution costs of £110, fines of £240 and a victim surcharge of £34.