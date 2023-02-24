Notification Settings

Walsall woman handed driving ban after being caught speeding five times on the same road

A Black Country woman who was caught speeding on the same stretch of road five times in just over two months has been banned from the road.

Rowatt was caught speeding in the Sussex town of Worthing five times. Photo: Google
Roz Rowatt, who is 62, was caught going over the 30mph limit in a Mercedes five times between April and June last year, snapped by a fixed speed camera on each occasion.

The camera on the A24 Broadwater Road in Worthing, caught Rowatt, of Howdle's Lane in Walsall, going at 41mph on April 16; 36mph on April 28; 36mph on May 12; 39mph on May 25; and 38mph on June 21.

She was charged with and convicted of five counts of driving with excess speed at Crawley Magistrates Court in October, and brought back to the same court to be sentenced on Tuesday, February 21.

In total Rowatt was told to pay prosecution costs of £110, fines of £240 and a victim surcharge of £34.

She was also banned from the road for six months, having totted up 13 total points on her licence for the five speeding offences.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Digital Content Editor

Digital Content Editor covering the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

