Two men attempt ambush on motorist in Staffordshire country lane

Newton Hurst Lane

The incident took place overnight on Thursday on Newton Hurst Lane, in Abbots Bromley, Rugeley.

Two men tried to enter the moving car by driving the driver's door and boot.

A Staffordshire Police appeal said: "Overnight, there was an suspicious incident on Newton Hurst Lane, Abbots Bromley whereby two males had approached a moving vehicle and attempted the driver’s car door and boot. For public awareness, please remember to keep your doors locked when travelling and becoming stationary.

"Please report any suspicious activity to 999 if it is an emergency or 101/social media with any details."