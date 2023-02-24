Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two men attempt ambush on motorist in Staffordshire country lane

By Adam SmithStaffordshireCrimePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Police are appealing for information after two men tried to ambush a lone motorist in a country lane.

Newton Hurst Lane
Newton Hurst Lane

The incident took place overnight on Thursday on Newton Hurst Lane, in Abbots Bromley, Rugeley.

Two men tried to enter the moving car by driving the driver's door and boot.

A Staffordshire Police appeal said: "Overnight, there was an suspicious incident on Newton Hurst Lane, Abbots Bromley whereby two males had approached a moving vehicle and attempted the driver’s car door and boot. For public awareness, please remember to keep your doors locked when travelling and becoming stationary.

"Please report any suspicious activity to 999 if it is an emergency or 101/social media with any details."

They added: "The male that tried the driver’s door can be described as an eastern European Male, 6ft in height, average build, wearing a wooly dark jumper, a burgandy wooly hat and dark trousers."

Crime
News
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News