Speeding motorists fined more than £800 each after being caught by same camera at junction

The A518 at Trench Lock. Photo: Google

Both Paul Wright and Lee Walters, both from Staffordshire, were snared by a speed camera on separate days in unrelated offences on the A518 at Trench Lock, where it meets the A442.

At 2.29pm on June 7 last year the camera captured a silver BMW being driven by Wright at 42mph as it went through the traffic lights in the 30mph zone.

Wright, from Stone in Staffordshire, admitted speeding and said his estranged partner withheld letters offering a speed awareness course.

He was fined £876 by Worcester Justice Centre on February 10.

He was also ordered to pay an £87 surcharge, £90 costs and had his licence endorsed with four points. In total he was left with a bill of £1,053.

A month after Wright was caught, the same speed camera recorded Walters of Swansmoor Drive in Hixon, Stafford, riding a Yamaha motorbike at 51mph through the junction at 9.16pm on July 15.

In mitigation, Walters said it was not his intention to speed and he was "being sensible" as he had a relative as a pillion passenger at the time.

He told the court: "I was in an unfamiliar area in failing light and didn't notice the speed limit was reduced to 30 on the roundabout/junction. I have been motorcycling for 25 years and do not make a habit of speeding, this is my first ever offence on a motorcycle."

Walters was given an £823 fine as well ashaving his licence endorsed with six points.