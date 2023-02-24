The pantry has been forced to close for two weeks following the break-in

The pantry, which is in connection with the Open Heaven Church, has been appealing for donations since the break-in last Friday which left the shelves bare.

And James Woodcock, who manages the Price Road food bank with his wife Nicola, said he was "amazed", as the goal of £1,200 – needed for CCTV, roller shutter doors and security lights – has been met.

The 53 year-old said: "People really value the pantry and I think it has been good for the community to come together to something like this, they have responded as a community and backed something that is in our area.

"The church has a good standing in the community because we've been operating there doing children's work since 1995, so we've had about 30 years of service in the area.

"But the pantry itself is known and seen as an important community project to help families that are struggling – we see that the reputation is really good and it's a real blessing to realise the community values it as much as you hope it does."

The food bank, which provides for around 100 residents a week, has also seen generous donations from organisations in the area including the Rotary Club of Wednesbury.