Police issue advice following spate of rural burglaries across South Staffordshire

Residents of rural communities are being urged to be vigilant after a spate of rural burglaries

Staffordshire Police have received a total of three reports where vehicles and valuables have been targeted by thieves.

At 1am on Tuesday (February 21), unknown offenders damaged floodlights and doors at a farm off Broad Lane, Lichfield. Various items including a games console and a small quantity of cash were reported stolen.

Officers then received reports of a burglary at another farm in Lichfield, this time off Park Lane at 11.30pm the same day.

Three men were seen entering the premises and caused damage to one of the barns, but nothing was reported stolen.

Then, in the early hours of Wednesday (February 22), a ride-on mower worth £10,000 was reported stolen from a farm off Six Ashes Road, Bobbington.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV of the areas at the times of these thefts and attempted thefts.

Temporary Chief Inspector Karen Green, of the Lichfield Local Policing Team, said: “Officers are making inquiries into these incidents and would like to speak to anyone who may have any information or footage of the areas at the time.

“Rural crime affects a large proportion of residents and businesses in Staffordshire and often goes unreported.

“It’s vital that you tell us about anything suspicious as soon as possible so we can bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage should contact Staffordshire Police via LiveChat on our website or call 101, quoting incident 166 of 22 February.

You can limit the chances of being targeted by thieves in rural areas by:

Keeping expensive items and vehicles out of sight when not in use

Considering using hitch locks, wheel clamps or ground anchors

Locking equipment away in a secure building

Fitting strong locks to sheds, garages and outbuildings

Installing CCTV equipment and security alarms in the most vulnerable areas.