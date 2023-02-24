Have you seen Arthur McDonagh? Photo: West Mercia Police

Arthur Anthony McDonagh, known as 'the Gypsy General', is wanted in connection with an attack on a 20-year-old man at a nightclub in the centre of Newport on November 19 last year.

It happened at Central Square at around 2.40am that Saturday and the victim was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

West Mercia Police has now reissued an appeal for information to help track McDonagh, and Crimestoppers lists him on its Most Wanted website.

He is believed to be in the Telford area but police previously said he has links to North Wales and Manchester.

A police statement said: "Have you seen Arthur McDonagh?

"McDonagh is wanted for a serious assault following an incident in Newport on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

"Anyone who has seen McDonagh or has any information about his whereabouts can now report anonymously through Crimestoppers."

Crimestoppers described McDonagh as between 25 and 30 years old, about 5ft 8in tall and obese, with brown curly hair. He is understood to have a tattoo on his left arm of a lion with a crown, and praying hands.

The Most Wanted file says he is also known as Arthur McDonaugh and the Gypsy General.