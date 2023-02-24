Drone pilot helps police on the ground track burglary suspect in Wolverhampton

An officer approaches the suspect (Courtesy: WMP Eye in the Sky).

Officers were called to an address Bursledon Walk shortly before 4.30pm yesterday, a statement said.

Three men had been "spotted breaking into an address and fled the scene when officers arrived."

One of the group was arrested in a garden nearby after being seen by the drones team.

Police released a short video clip from the drone camera showing the moment of the arrest.

"The man, in his 20s, remains in custody while enquiries continue," the statement continued.

West Midlands Police drone operators WMP Eye in the Sky wrote on social media: "Lates duty drone assisting Wolverhampton Force Response & Firearms Operations Unit in area search for burglary suspect.