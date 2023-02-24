Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Drone pilot helps police on the ground track burglary suspect in Wolverhampton

WolverhamptonCrimePublished:

Police have arrested a man after a drone operator helped officers on the ground hunt down a burglary suspect in Wolverhampton.

An officer approaches the suspect (Courtesy: WMP Eye in the Sky).
An officer approaches the suspect (Courtesy: WMP Eye in the Sky).

Officers were called to an address Bursledon Walk shortly before 4.30pm yesterday, a statement said.

Three men had been "spotted breaking into an address and fled the scene when officers arrived."

One of the group was arrested in a garden nearby after being seen by the drones team.

Police released a short video clip from the drone camera showing the moment of the arrest.

"The man, in his 20s, remains in custody while enquiries continue," the statement continued.

West Midlands Police drone operators WMP Eye in the Sky wrote on social media: "Lates duty drone assisting Wolverhampton Force Response & Firearms Operations Unit in area search for burglary suspect.

"Male located, one in custody".

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News