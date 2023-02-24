Birmingham man jailed for life for murder of beloved and driven teenager

Abdirahaman Yussuf has been jailed for life for the murder of teenager Yahya Sharif

20-year-old Abdirahaman Yussuf of Hob Moor Road in Yardley will serve a minimum of 22 years before being able to apply for parole.

His victim, Yahya Sharif, was ambushed moments after getting out of his car on one of the city's busiest roads in rush hour - Coventry Road, Small Heath.

The 18-year-old was stabbed once in the chest and managed to run away but quickly collapsed and died at the scene.

CCTV captured Yussuf with a group chatting nearby in the moments before he headed towards the victim’s BMW when he pulled up, at around 5.20pm on December 10, 2021.

A murder investigation was launched and officers recovered the knife and discarded clothing from a street nearby.

Following a public appeal for help in finding Yussuf, he was arrested in London on February 16 last year.

Hidden in an envelope in his sock were handwritten rap lyrics apparently referencing the stabbing.

Following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court which started in October, Yussuf was found guilty of murder on December 9.

Before sentencing today the court heard personal statements from Yahya’s parents.

His father said: “I feel pain when I see boys the same age as my son going out, driving a car, going to school, working, talking about university and walking with their fathers. Yahya was a bright boy with a great future ahead of him.

”All his teachers loved him. From a young age he was driven and doing good within our community.”

His mother said: “There are many times I have not been able to sit in court because of flashbacks from the day my son died. I still don't know why my son was killed. Saying sorry will not bring my child back. I can never move on, my life is destroyed.