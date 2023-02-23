Stalker terrorised schoolgirl by watching her go to and from school over months

Telford Magistrates Court

Widower Trevor Jenkins, who is 69, would park in a spot where he could watch the girl, who was under 16 at the time, get on her bus to school in the morning - and he would also be there when she got back in the afternoon.

She took notice of Jenkins and his black car parked up near the school bus stop, and came to live in fear that he was following her.

The campaign of harassment lasted from September 2021 to November of that year, and Jenkins, of Cleehill near Ludlow, was investigated after the girl told her mother about the man she had noticed watching her.

Telford Magistrates Court heard this week that the harassment had a serious effect on the girl, making her scared to leave her home or see her friends.

In evidence read out at a hearing on Wednesday, the court heard that the girl "reported to her mum that she thought a man was following her".

The girl complained that the man was "always" watching her get on the bus in the morning, and off in the afternoon, from a black car.

He "never had anyone in the car with him" and never dropped off or picked up a child, the court heard.

The girl described the effect on her: "It feels unsafe to be away from home or with my friends.

"I now watch everything and everyone around me and I am constantly watching out for his car. I take my mobile everywhere with me in case I see him."

Jenkins pleaded not guilty to stalking involving serious harm or distress, but was convicted in the magistrates court on January 20 this year.

Mitigating for Jenkins, Mr Adrian Roberts said that the crime was carried out in the hours of daylight with other people present.

He also said that Jenkins had cared for his seriously ill wife, who died in August of 2020.

Chair of the magistrates bench, Angela Channon, said that the victim's age was an aggravating factor and that the crime passed the custody threshold.

After deliberating, the magistrates handed down a 12-week jail sentence but suspended it for 12 months.

Jenkins was also told to pay costs of £800 and compensation to the victim of £500.