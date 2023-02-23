Notification Settings

Police investigating report of racial abuse aimed at Birmingham footballer Troy Deeney

By Lisa O'BrienBirminghamCrimePublished:

Police investigating a report of racial abuse aimed against Birmingham City captain Troy Deeney have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Birmingham City's Troy Deeney
Birmingham City's Troy Deeney

The allegations involve racial abuse aimed at the ex-Walsall striker by a fan in the home section of a stand as the players were leaving the field at the Birmingham City game against Cardiff City at St Andrews on February 14.

West Midlands Police said officers are working with Birmingham City FC as they investigate.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are continuing to investigate a report of racial abuse against footballer Troy Deeney and would urge anyone who has any information to please get in touch."

Witnesses or anyone with information, including mobile phone footage, can contact police via live chat on its website or call 101, quoting crime reference number 20/183391/23.

Alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

