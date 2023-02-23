Police investigating report of racial abuse aimed at Birmingham footballer Troy Deeney

Birmingham City's Troy Deeney

The allegations involve racial abuse aimed at the ex-Walsall striker by a fan in the home section of a stand as the players were leaving the field at the Birmingham City game against Cardiff City at St Andrews on February 14.

West Midlands Police said officers are working with Birmingham City FC as they investigate.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are continuing to investigate a report of racial abuse against footballer Troy Deeney and would urge anyone who has any information to please get in touch."

Witnesses or anyone with information, including mobile phone footage, can contact police via live chat on its website or call 101, quoting crime reference number 20/183391/23.