Police release CCTV image of man after carjacking in Cradley Heath

Up to three men approached the owner of a car in Valley Road on January 31, demanding they hand over the keys to the vehicle.
It is believed one of them was concealing a weapon.
However, police say the weapon wasn't brandished and the owner was not injured.
Sandwell Police has released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to talk to in connection with the incident.
In an appeal on Twitter, Sandwell Police said: "We want to speak to this man over a carjacking in Cradley Heath.
"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/85411/23."
