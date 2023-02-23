Police release CCTV image of man after carjacking in Cradley Heath

Do you know this man?

Up to three men approached the owner of a car in Valley Road on January 31, demanding they hand over the keys to the vehicle.

It is believed one of them was concealing a weapon.

However, police say the weapon wasn't brandished and the owner was not injured.

Sandwell Police has released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to talk to in connection with the incident.

In an appeal on Twitter, Sandwell Police said: "We want to speak to this man over a carjacking in Cradley Heath.

"Up to three men approached a car owner and demanded the keys in Valley Road on January 31.

"It's believed one of them was concealing a weapon although it wasn't brandished and the owner wasn't injured.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/85411/23."