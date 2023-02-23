Notification Settings

Masked robbers threaten staff at Walsall shop before stealing cash, alcohol and cigarettes

By Lisa O'Brien

Masked robbers threatened staff at a Co-op store in Walsall before stealing cash, alcohol and cigarettes.

Masked robbers threatened staff at Co-op, Sutton Road, Walsall. Photo: Walsall Police
It happened after two people entered the Co-operative Food store, in Sutton Road, at around 7.15pm on January 19.

Police in Walsall have released CCTV images of two people officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is being urged to come forward.

The Co-op off Sutton Road, Walsall. Photo: Google

Making an appeal, the team said: "We're investigating after masked robbers threatened staff and stole cash, alcohol and cigarettes from a store in #Walsall.

"It happened after two people entered the Co-op, Sutton Road, around 7.15pm on January 19.

"Contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/100753/23."



By Lisa O'Brien





