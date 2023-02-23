Notification Settings

Appeal launched after men threatened with knife and car stolen on city street

By James Vukmirovic

Do you know who this is? An appeal has been launched after two men were threatened with a knife and a car was stolen.

West Midlands Police have released this image of a man they want to speak to about a car being stolen. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police has launched the appeal and released the image someone the force wants to speak to after the incident on Saturday, December 31.

The incident saw two men threatened with a knife and a car stolen from Princip Street in Birmingham at around 8.15pm.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know who this is?

"We want to speak to him after two men were threatened with a knife and a car was stolen in Princip Street in Birmingham at about 8.15pm on Saturday, December 31.

"If you can help, please get in touch via Live Chat or on 101 quoting 20/1092222/22."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

