Appeal launched after men threatened with knife and car stolen on city street

West Midlands Police have released this image of a man they want to speak to about a car being stolen. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police has launched the appeal and released the image someone the force wants to speak to after the incident on Saturday, December 31.

The incident saw two men threatened with a knife and a car stolen from Princip Street in Birmingham at around 8.15pm.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know who this is?

