Detectives investigating how woman in 80s sustained serious head injuries

By Eleanor Lawson

Police have launched an investigation after a woman in her 80s was found seriously injured in Rugeley.

The woman was found with serious injuries in Fernwood Drive, Rugeley. Photo: Google.
Last night police were informed that the woman had been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, having been found in Fernwood Drive with serious head injuries just after 7.35pm.

She remains in a serious condition in hospital and police are now investigating to ascertain the cause of her injuries.

Detective Sergeant Ian Press said: “Our investigation is very much in its early stages and we want to establish how the woman sustained her injuries.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Fernwood Drive between 6.30pm and 7.30pm and may have seen the woman or what happened to her, prior to her being found near The Raj restaurant.”

If you have any information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage that could help officers please message them on LiveChat via their website or call 101, quoting 753 of 21 February.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

