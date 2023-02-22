Notification Settings

Police release CCTV of two men stealing car in Wolverhampton

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

An appeal has been launched after two men were caught on camera stealing a car in broad daylight.

West Midlands Police are asking for anyone with any information about the men seen in the CCTV video to get in touch. Photo: West Midlands Police
The two men were seen starting up and stealing a white Mercedes on Buckley Road in Wolverhampton, having been seen pulling up in a black Audi on false plates.

West Midlands Police has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Recognise this pair?

"We want to speak to them after a white Mercedes was stolen on Buckley Road in Wolverhampton.

"The suspects were in a black Audi on false plates when they stole the vehicle.

"Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via Live Chat quoting reference 20/1014278/22."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

