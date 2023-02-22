Police release CCTV of two men stealing car in Wolverhampton

West Midlands Police are asking for anyone with any information about the men seen in the CCTV video to get in touch. Photo: West Midlands Police

The two men were seen starting up and stealing a white Mercedes on Buckley Road in Wolverhampton, having been seen pulling up in a black Audi on false plates.

West Midlands Police has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Recognise this pair?

"We want to speak to them after a white Mercedes was stolen on Buckley Road in Wolverhampton.

"The suspects were in a black Audi on false plates when they stole the vehicle.