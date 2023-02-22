Police release CCTV of two men stealing car in Wolverhampton

The two men were seen starting up and stealing a white Mercedes on Buckley Road in Wolverhampton, having been seen pulling up in a black Audi on false plates.
West Midlands Police has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Recognise this pair?
"We want to speak to them after a white Mercedes was stolen on Buckley Road in Wolverhampton.
"The suspects were in a black Audi on false plates when they stole the vehicle.
"Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via Live Chat quoting reference 20/1014278/22."