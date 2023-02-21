Man grabbed partner's throat and picked up chair when pub row on night out became heated

Thomas Lightfoot admitted common assault at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court

Thomas Lightfoot appeared in Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Monday where he admitted common assault.

Prosecutor Mr Dan Tonks told the court how the couple, who had been in an on-off relationship for six years, were out drinking at the Cleveland Arms in October last year when a chat about whether to go home or stay out became heated.

CCTV footage from the pub showed 24-year-old Lightfoot and the woman sat at a table as the argument developed. He was then seen standing over her and then putting his hands to her throat, which the prosecution said lasted five to six seconds, before she pushed him away. Shortly afterwards, magistrates saw Lightfoot pick up a chair from the outdoor table where the pair were sitting and hold it up behind his head before two men stopped him from using it in any way.

Shortly afterwards, the woman and then Lightfoot walk away.

Mitigating, Mr Frank Calleia said both Lightfoot and the woman were pushing and shoving each other.

"Bar staff intervened but clearly weren't too concerned as they let them walk off together," he said. "The complainant didn't suffer any injuries.

"He has seen the video and accepted the charge," adding that he should have just walked away from the situation.

Mr Calleia said that since the incident, Lightfoot he has attended courses on healthy relationships and address his drinking.

Sentencing the 24-year-old of Cleveland Road, Wolverhampton, Magistrate Mr George Walker said the CCTV showed there was "some intimidation there and it does go on for a period of time".