Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former West Midlands Police officer charged with misconduct in public office

By Lisa O'BrienCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A former West Midlands Police constable has been charged with misconduct in public office.

Birmingham Magistrates Court
Birmingham Magistrates Court

It follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The charge against 54-year-old Steven Walters, who left the force in 2016, alleges that on July 14, 2013 while acting as a police constable, he wilfully misconducted himself by engaging in inappropriate sexual activity with a woman.

Inquiries began after a mandatory referral from West Midlands Police in November 2021 about the former officer’s conduct.

He will make a first appearance before Birmingham Magistrates Court at 10am on Wednesday.

Crime
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News