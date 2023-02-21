Former West Midlands Police officer charged with misconduct in public office

Birmingham Magistrates Court

It follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The charge against 54-year-old Steven Walters, who left the force in 2016, alleges that on July 14, 2013 while acting as a police constable, he wilfully misconducted himself by engaging in inappropriate sexual activity with a woman.

Inquiries began after a mandatory referral from West Midlands Police in November 2021 about the former officer’s conduct.