Former West Midlands Police officer charged with misconduct in public office

It follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
The charge against 54-year-old Steven Walters, who left the force in 2016, alleges that on July 14, 2013 while acting as a police constable, he wilfully misconducted himself by engaging in inappropriate sexual activity with a woman.
Inquiries began after a mandatory referral from West Midlands Police in November 2021 about the former officer’s conduct.
He will make a first appearance before Birmingham Magistrates Court at 10am on Wednesday.