Court date for man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after pedestrian killed in Sedgley crash

Tipton Road, Sedgley

The collision happened on Tipton Road, in the Woodsetton area, at around 8.30pm on January 26.

A man, 64, died at the scene, and his wife, 61, was taken to hospital in critical condition but is recovering from her injuries.

Grant Merridith-Trafford, aged 30, of Crescent Avenue, Brierley Hill, appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday.

He is charged with eight driving offences including causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle unlicensed and uninsured, causing death by driving whilst disqualified and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on March 20.

A 32-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.

West Midlands Police is still urging anyone with information to get in touch.

People can email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk, message live chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, or call 101.