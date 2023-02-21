Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Court date for man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after pedestrian killed in Sedgley crash

By Lisa O'BrienSedgleyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man charged with a string of offences after a pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a car in Sedgley is due to appear at crown court next month.

Tipton Road, Sedgley
Tipton Road, Sedgley

The collision happened on Tipton Road, in the Woodsetton area, at around 8.30pm on January 26.

A man, 64, died at the scene, and his wife, 61, was taken to hospital in critical condition but is recovering from her injuries.

Grant Merridith-Trafford, aged 30, of Crescent Avenue, Brierley Hill, appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday.

He is charged with eight driving offences including causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle unlicensed and uninsured, causing death by driving whilst disqualified and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on March 20.

A 32-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.

West Midlands Police is still urging anyone with information to get in touch.

People can email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk, message live chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, or call 101.

Quote log number 4060 of January 26.

Crime
News
Sedgley
Dudley
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News