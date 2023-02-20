Two anglers handed fines for fishing without a licence

Their cases were brought by the Environment Agency to Northampton Magistrates Court on February 13.

Paul Hunt, 37, from Winchester Drive, Birmingham pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Barston Lake, Solihull on September 14.

He was ordered to pay a total penalty of £141, including a fine of £40, costs of £85, and a victim surcharge of £16.

Jagdev Rana, 26, from Bradfield Way, Dudley pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Wilden Fishery, Kidderminster on October 8.

He was ordered to pay a total penalty of £289, including a fine of £146, costs of £85, and a victim surcharge of £58.

Nichola Tomlinson, fisheries enforcement team leader at the Environment Agency, said: “We hope the penalties the illegal anglers have received will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws and byelaws we have in place across England.