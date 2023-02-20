Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two anglers handed fines for fishing without a licence

By Lisa O'BrienDudleyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Two men from Dudley and Birmingham have been handed fines for fishing illegally.

Their cases were brought by the Environment Agency to Northampton Magistrates Court on February 13.

Paul Hunt, 37, from Winchester Drive, Birmingham pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Barston Lake, Solihull on September 14.

He was ordered to pay a total penalty of £141, including a fine of £40, costs of £85, and a victim surcharge of £16.

Jagdev Rana, 26, from Bradfield Way, Dudley pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Wilden Fishery, Kidderminster on October 8.

He was ordered to pay a total penalty of £289, including a fine of £146, costs of £85, and a victim surcharge of £58.

Nichola Tomlinson, fisheries enforcement team leader at the Environment Agency, said: “We hope the penalties the illegal anglers have received will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws and byelaws we have in place across England.

“Fishing illegally can incur a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized. We inspect rod licences 24/7, seven days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing and for those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute."

Crime
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Birmingham
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News