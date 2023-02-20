Staffordshire Police warn drivers about mobile use after 959 prosecutions

Drivers are being warned not use mobile phones

Almost half of those prosecuted were driving a commercial vehicle.

The force’s #PhoneFree campaign runs from today (Monday) to Sunday, March 12 and aims to educate drivers on the dangers of mobile phone use and share advice on how to avoid the temptation of using a phone while driving.

The #PhoneFree campaign is one of four road safety campaigns as part of Operation Lightning, with the aim of the operation to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on the roads of Staffordshire and to disrupt and deter criminals from using the road network.

Inspector Mark Joynson, of the force's Road Policing Unit, said: “Any kind of phone use can be distracting, taking your eyes off the road, even for a couple of seconds to check a notification or skip songs, can be dangerous as you can’t concentrate on two things at once.

“Using handsfree systems can be distracting too, so the safest thing to do is avoid using your phone whilst driving and be phone free.

“Your friends, family, or work colleagues won’t mind waiting for a text, call or message if you’re driving. They would rather you got to your destination safely than not at all. If you need to make a call or text, park up somewhere safely and turn the ignition off.

“If you’re caught using a phone at the wheel you could receive six points and a fine, and new drivers even have their licence removed by the courts.

“The message is simple, help us make Staffordshire’s roads safer by going #PhoneFree.”

Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire & Rescue and Crime, Helen Fisher, co-Chairs the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership alongside Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams.

Helen said: “Keeping Staffordshire’s roads as safe as possible is a key priority for myself and the Commissioner.

“Most drivers don’t use a phone at the wheel, but those that do put themselves, and other road users, in danger as they’re four times more likely to crash.