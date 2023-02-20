Man charged after pedestrian killed in Sedgley crash

Tipton Road, Sedgley

The collision happened on Tipton Road, in the Woodsetton area, at around 8.30pm on January 26.

A man, 64, died at the scene, and his wife, 61, was taken to hospital in critical condition but is recovering from her injuries.

Grant Merridith-Trafford, aged 30, will appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday.

He is charged with eight driving offences including causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle unlicensed and uninsured, causing death by driving whilst disqualified and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A 32-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the serious collision investigation unit at West Midlands Police, said: “We have now charged a man with a number of driving offences linked to the fatal collision and a woman who was arrested has been placed on police bail as we continue to investigate."

He is urging anyone with further information to contact police.

People can email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk, message live chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, or call 101.