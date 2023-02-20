Neighbourhood police are those officers that are based in specific communities, get to know the people who live and work there and keep them safe.

West Midlands Police has been shrunk by more than 2,000 officers since 2010 in the face of Government funding cuts.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster has pledged to boost neighbourhood policing numbers by 450 during his term in office.

“Neighbourhood policing teams are at the heart of their communities, working with local people to prevent and tackle the problems that matter most to them," said Mr Foster.

“That is why I am so pleased to announce that we have 45 new neighbourhood officers on the beat in our region, bringing the total of additional neighbourhood officers recruited on my watch to 256.

"We are rebuilding community policing.

“We know we need preventative, proactive problem solving and visible community policing out on the streets to keep people safe and secure.

"Neighbourhood officers develop a deep understanding of the issues that can affect people’s day to day lives, so that they can effectively prevent and tackle crime.

"That is why I have pledged to increase their number by 450, by May 2024.”

Chief Constable of West Midlands Police, Craig Guildford said: “I am a firm believer in local policing and we are working hard in the West Midlands to rebuild neighbourhood policing and increase the number of dedicated officers working locally in communities.

“I am pleased to welcome these 45 new neighbourhood officers ahead of the introduction of a new local policing model in April.

"People can expect us to be more visible in their communities and this will help us to get better at tackling the things that they tell us matter to them.