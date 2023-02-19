Woman accused of vandalising 29 cars in one day - then fails to appear at court

In total Ellen Gallear faces 33 charges, with all but four of them being causing criminal damage of less than £5,000.
The 27-year-old, of Lilac Avenue in Cannock, is accused of damaging the cars - 28 of them in Cannock and one in Huntington - on October 27 last year. They are:
Mini - £480 worth of damage
Ford Fiesta - unknown value of damage
Fiat Punto - £789 worth of damage
Honda Jazz - £700 worth of damage
Audi Q5 - unknown value of damage
Peugeot 3008 - unknown value of damage
Renault Megane - unknown value of damage
Toyota Aygo - unknown value of damage
Vauxhall Astra - unknown value of damage
VW Golf - £2,000 worth of damage
VW Polo - £2,500 worth of damage
Jaguar F Pace - £358 worth of damage
Mercedes C Class - £480 worth of damage
Ford Focus - unknown value of damage
Mercedes A Class - unknown value of damage
Citroen C3 - unknown value of damage
Suzuki Vitara - £525 worth of damage
Skoda Fabia - £2,000 worth of damage
Kia Rio - unknown value of damage
Nissan Micra - unknown value of damage
Renault Megane - £1,000 worth of damage
Skoda Superb - unknown value of damage
Peugeot 3008 - unknown value of damage
Mercedes CLA - unknown value of damage
Audi A3 - unknown value of damage
Ford Mondeo - unknown value of damage
Nissan Qashqai - unknown value of damage
Fiat 500 - £700 worth of damage
Fiat 500 - £600 worth of damage
She's also accused of assaulting a police officer at her home address on the same day.
In another set of charges, Gallear is also accused of twice making off from a petrol station without paying.
One dates back to August 29 last year at Longford Filling Station in Watling Street, Cannock, where she allegedly drove off without paying for fuel worth £39.62. A few days later, on September 5, at the same forecourt she allegedly drove away after filling a vehicle up with £25.15-worth of fuel.
A last charge of common assault also relates to the petrol station in Watling Street on September 6 last year.
Gallear was due to appear at Cannock Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, but an arrest warrant without bail was issued after she failed to appear.