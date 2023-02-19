Volvo driver disqualified after he's caught speeding at 117mph on M6

Cannock Magistrates' Court dealt with both speeding motorists

Faheeb Hussain was banned by Cannock Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after he admitted driving a Volvo at 47mph more than the speed in April 2021.

The court was told that Hussain, of Hospital Street, Walsall, was caught by a speed camera on the southbound carriageway of the M6 between Junctions 13 and 10A in April 2021.

As well as the ban, the 40-year-old was ordered to pay a £120 fine, £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Another driver caught doing more than 100mph was Wasim Iqbal.

A speed camera caught Igbal, of Lytham Road in Fulwood, Preston, driving at 101mph on the northbound carriageway of the same motorway between Junctions 13 and 14 on October 9 last year.