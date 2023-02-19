Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Volvo driver disqualified after he's caught speeding at 117mph on M6

By David StubbingsWalsallCrimePublished:

A driver who charged along a motorway in Staffordshire at 117mph has been given a 60-day road ban.

Cannock Magistrates' Court dealt with both speeding motorists
Cannock Magistrates' Court dealt with both speeding motorists

Faheeb Hussain was banned by Cannock Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after he admitted driving a Volvo at 47mph more than the speed in April 2021.

The court was told that Hussain, of Hospital Street, Walsall, was caught by a speed camera on the southbound carriageway of the M6 between Junctions 13 and 10A in April 2021.

As well as the ban, the 40-year-old was ordered to pay a £120 fine, £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Another driver caught doing more than 100mph was Wasim Iqbal.

A speed camera caught Igbal, of Lytham Road in Fulwood, Preston, driving at 101mph on the northbound carriageway of the same motorway between Junctions 13 and 14 on October 9 last year.

The 33-year-old was fined £400, and ordered to pay costs of £90 as well as a surcharge of £160. His driving licence was also endorsed with six penalty points when his case was dealt with at Cannock Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 9.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Cannock
Staffordshire
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News