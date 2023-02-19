Sandwell police officer getting ready for retirement will leave 'wonderful legacy' after inspiring next generation onto career path

Jonathan Hewett with Chloe Ashman

Jonathan Hewett, an education officer at Sandwell Partnerships Office, will leave West Midlands Police after 30 years at the end of this month.

He helped to run a multi-agency programme back in 2015 called Teamworx.

The programme, led by West Midlands Police, the Young People’s Service and the fire service, was geared towards primary school pupils with an aim of helping children to build self-esteem and confidence by taking part in activities such as sport, equine and outward bound pursuits.

It had such a positive effect on Chloe Ashman, who was a year six pupil at the time, that she joined Sandwell Police Cadets.

She is now at Halesowen College studying public services.

The 17-year-old now plans a career as a police officer when she has finished her studies.

Jonathan said: “It is fantastic to have had such a positive affect on Chloe and many other children who were on the programme at the time.

"While I have enjoyed a wonderful 30 year career here, my time has come to an end, but hopefully Chloe will finish her studies and then join.

"She is a wonderful role model for young people and I would be proud to see her progress to a career with the police.”