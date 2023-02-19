Notification Settings

'Drink-driver' crashes on M6 with debris and oil forcing drivers to queue during the night

By David StubbingsBirminghamCrimePublished:

Traffic on the M6 was brought to a halt in the early hours of this morning after a suspected drink-driver crashed heavily on the motorway.

The white BMW after the crash on the M6. Photo: @CMPG
The white BMW hit the nearside barrier on the northbound carriageway between Junctions 5 and 6 at around 2.30am (19).

Debris and oil were left strewn across the carriageway, forcing National Highways to stop traffic while the scene was cleared.

Traffic was eventually released shortly before 4am, nearly 90 minutes after the first reports of the crash, by which time queues of around two miles had built up.

Central Motorway Police Group tweeted to say that a drink driver was responsible for the crash and subsequent delays.

"M6 N/B J5-J6 is currently closed. This is due to a single vehicle RTC caused by a driver who has blown twice the drink drive limit at the roadside and now heading to custody," they said.

