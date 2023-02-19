'Drink-driver' crashes on M6 with debris and oil forcing drivers to queue during the night

The white BMW after the crash on the M6. Photo: @CMPG

The white BMW hit the nearside barrier on the northbound carriageway between Junctions 5 and 6 at around 2.30am (19).

Debris and oil were left strewn across the carriageway, forcing National Highways to stop traffic while the scene was cleared.

Traffic was eventually released shortly before 4am, nearly 90 minutes after the first reports of the crash, by which time queues of around two miles had built up.

Central Motorway Police Group tweeted to say that a drink driver was responsible for the crash and subsequent delays.