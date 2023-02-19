Five-year ban for disqualified driver who was caught driving Mercedes at 104mph

A police officer caught Craig Lowton, of Old Wharf in Malinslee, Telford, driving a Mercedes C220 at 104mph at Junction 2 of the M54 on July 19 last year.
They then found that the 38-year-old was driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.
At Cannock Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, the 38-year-old admitted speeding, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.
Lowton was given a five-year disqualification and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.
The court also ordered his rehabilitation activity to include a maximum of 10 activity days or appointments.