Robbers locked up for stealing almost £300 from 'vulnerable' pensioners in their own home

Wolverhampton Crown Court

The distressed and vulnerable victims who were, aged 80 and 76 at the time, told police they were inside their house in the Reedswood area of Walsall on July 8, 2019 when the defendant came inside.

Clayton Samuels, 39, and Sandeep Showker, 40, admitted robbery at a previous hearing.

Mr Edward Soulsby, prosecuting barrister, told Wolverhampton Crown Court that the defendants had 54 previous convictions recorded between them and had targeted the victims due to their prior knowledge of the family, who were left traumatised by the episode.

The court heard that during the incident which happened in daylight hours at 6.30pm the elderly man, who had recently had hip surgery, was “pushed” into his chair when he tried to stand up to speak to them.

Sentencing them Judge Michael Chambers told the defendants: “This was a joint enterprise at the home of a vulnerable, elderly couple in their late 70s in which each of you played a part. There is no distinction between you.”

The court heard how Showker, of Nightingale Crescent, Coppice Farm, Willenhall, covered his head and face and wore gloves when he arrived at the property, while Samuels made threats to the woman, demanding that she hand over money.

Both carried out a search of the property before Showker discovered £270 in cash in the kitchen cupboard.

The court heard that the defendants left the address afterwards and that part of the incident was captured on CCTV. Showker, had previous convictions mainly for theft and burglary.

Samuels, of Third Avenue, Low Hill, a father-of-eight had previous convictions including for possession of a handgun dating to 2005 and burglary in 2003.

Mitigating barrister Mr Simon Ripon said Samuels had no drug addiction problems and wanted to return home to look after his children.

He said Showker had been in custody for 19 months and had done a lot of work to improve himself while in prison.