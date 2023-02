The man is accused of stealing beer from a shop at Wolverhampton station

Richard Stanford, from Witton Road in the Aston area of Birmingham, is wanted after failing to turn up at Dudley Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The 32-year-old is accused of stealing eight cans of Kronenbourg beer, worth £11, from the Co-op Food at Wolverhampton railway station on August 13 last year.

He also faces one count of common assault at the station on the same day.