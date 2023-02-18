Brothers pulled knives during daylight brawl outside shops - judge demands police answers

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Isaac Zeb, aged 35, and Hassan Zeb, 23, both suffered serious stab wounds when they were overpowered by five other men in the melee in Stony Lane, in Smethwick, on June 21, 2021.

After a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday the pair were found guilty of a joint charge of violent disorder, and a count each of possession of a bladed article.

Addressing the prosecution barrister Mr Jonathan Barker trial judge Michael Chambers KC, who is also Resident Judge for Wolverhampton Combined Court Centre, said: “It is currently my perception that there is an increase in such matters(knife crime).

“Can you ask for a police superintendent’s statement to be available when the defendants are sentenced.

“We cannot have the situation where people are carrying knives and having confrontations on a Wednesday afternoon outside shops in Smethwick.”

Following the unanimous verdicts delivered by the Judge Chambers immediately remanded the pair in custody ahead of sentencing in April.

They had previously been on bail.

At the time of fracas which happened near the junction with Auckland Road the defendants were treated for serious stab injuries by paramedics at the scene, before being taken to hospital.

Isaac Zeb suffered wounds to his abdomen and back. Hassan Zen suffered wounds to his back during the clash which happened at about 4.45pm.

The entire incident was captured on closed circuit television cameras and the footage played during the trial.

Isaac Zeb and Hassan Zeb were at a barbershop in the street when a white Audi Q7 carrying a group of men arrived in the street and stopped.

Some of the men were seen to leave the car and approach the barbershop which triggered a confrontation with five of them when the defendants went outside.

Isaac Zeb was captured on film pulling out a large knife from a sheath, followed by the co-defendant who also had with a similar weapon.

Mr Barker, prosecuting barrister, told the court that the defendants “came off worse” as they were overpowered by the group who got back into the vehicle and left the scene.

However, the knives were discovered by residents in nearby Warley Road where they had been thrown from the back of the Audi. Their actions were also captured on closed circuit cameras.

Isaac Zeb and Hassan Zeb, of Hugh Road, Smethwick, had denied the charges, but the jury did not believe them and returned guilty verdicts on all counts.

Four other defendants Mohammed Ajaz, 23, Mohammed Junaid, 19, both of St Paul’s Road, Smethwick; Mohammed Adham, 23, of Bloxcidge Street, Oldbury, and Abdul Khan, 21, of Sabell Road, Smethwick, all pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder ahead of the start of the trial after previously denying involvement.