Five arrested after spate of burglaries across West Midlands followed by police chase

The spate of break-ins began at around 11.15pm on Wednesday when a builders' merchant in Brickyard Road, Aldridge, was broken into.
Burglars took a forklift, which police believe was then used at around midnight when a shop in Willenhall was targeted by burglars who broke in through the front.
Shortly afterwards a cafe was broken into in Wednesfield before Staffordshire Police received reports of a string of four burglaries in Cheslyn Hay and Great Wyrley. This time two takeaways, a veterinary practice and a home were targeted.
A car suspected of being involved was pursued by Central Motorway Police Group officers after the vehicle was picked up by automatic number plate recognition.
A stinger was employed to bring the car safely to a halt in Lichfield Road, Walsall at just after 1.20am and five men were detained.
The men, aged 25, 28, 30, 31 and 35 arrested on suspicion of burglary remain in police custody as police investigations continue.