Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Five arrested after spate of burglaries across West Midlands followed by police chase

By Thomas ParkesWalsallCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Five men have been arrested after a string of burglaries in the Black Country and South Staffordshire – with one business broken into using a stolen forklift truck.

The spate of break-ins began at around 11.15pm on Wednesday when a builders' merchant in Brickyard Road, Aldridge, was broken into.

Burglars took a forklift, which police believe was then used at around midnight when a shop in Willenhall was targeted by burglars who broke in through the front.

Shortly afterwards a cafe was broken into in Wednesfield before Staffordshire Police received reports of a string of four burglaries in Cheslyn Hay and Great Wyrley. This time two takeaways, a veterinary practice and a home were targeted.

A car suspected of being involved was pursued by Central Motorway Police Group officers after the vehicle was picked up by automatic number plate recognition.

A stinger was employed to bring the car safely to a halt in Lichfield Road, Walsall at just after 1.20am and five men were detained.

The men, aged 25, 28, 30, 31 and 35 arrested on suspicion of burglary remain in police custody as police investigations continue.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Staffordshire
Wolverhampton
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News