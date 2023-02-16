Five arrested after spate of burglaries across West Midlands followed by police chase

The spate of break-ins began at around 11.15pm on Wednesday when a builders' merchant in Brickyard Road, Aldridge, was broken into.

Burglars took a forklift, which police believe was then used at around midnight when a shop in Willenhall was targeted by burglars who broke in through the front.

Shortly afterwards a cafe was broken into in Wednesfield before Staffordshire Police received reports of a string of four burglaries in Cheslyn Hay and Great Wyrley. This time two takeaways, a veterinary practice and a home were targeted.

A car suspected of being involved was pursued by Central Motorway Police Group officers after the vehicle was picked up by automatic number plate recognition.

A stinger was employed to bring the car safely to a halt in Lichfield Road, Walsall at just after 1.20am and five men were detained.