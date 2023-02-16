Employee spent £9,000 stolen from firm on 'wild purchases' after 'mixing with wrong crowd'

Kidderminster Magistrates' Court heard how Gravell stole nearly £9,000 from his employers by abusing a company credit card

Jordan Gravell was given a company credit card by Joy Global Mining Ltd, a firm that makes mining equipment.

Kidderminster Magistrates' Court heard how the 29-year-old spent £8,901.42 between April 1 2020 and April 1 2021.

Gravell, of Stakenbridge, Churchill, admitted a charge of theft by employee last month before his sentencing at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Owen Beale said Gravell was fired by bosses when the theft came to light, and offered to return the cash in instalments, but "didn't pay anything back".

"The company tried between April and November 2021 to get him to pay the money back," he said, adding that when Gravell failed to reimburse his former employer by their deadline the police became involved.

"He had struggled with substance addiction and fell in with the wrong people. He used the credit card to make 'wild purchases'," Mr Beale told the court, who added that Gravell said nobody from Joy Global Mining Ltd got in touch with him about his spending. "He didn't say anything as he felt embarrassed.

"He struggled to find a new job and moved back in with his mother."

Mr Beale added that the defendant had expressed remorse and told police he intended to pay the money back, making the promise in June 2022 after he had got a new job. However, as of his sentencing, he hadn't repaid a penny.

Mr Mark Holder, mitigating, told magistrates that Gravell fell in with the wrong crowd and was "going through a difficult period at the time", adding that he co-operated fully with police.

"He had never taken drugs before that period. He's not touched anything for some time," he said, while Gravell himself told the court he had "made some bad decisions".

Magistrate Mrs Janet Whitby told Gravell he had "breached the trust of his employer", but told him: "You have no previous convictions and have given remorse to the court. You are of good character and co-operated with the police and those involved."

She fined him £400 and ordered him to repay his former employer the £8,901.42 he stole from them. He was told he must also pay £185 costs and a £40 victim surcharge, leaving him with a bill of £9,562.42.