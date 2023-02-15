Crime chief Simon Foster announces Labour mayoral bid

Labour Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster

Simon Foster said he had the "best possible chance" to deliver an "against the odds" win for Labour at the 2024 mayoral election.

The legal aid solicitor was elected as PCC in May 2021 and under his watch crime in the West Midlands has risen by 23 per cent.

The devout Corbynite has faced a series of challenges on the job, including rising disproportionality in stop and search, missed emergency call response targets and soaring violence on the region's streets.

The PCC role is expected to be scrapped ahead the next scheduled election and merged under the duties of the mayor's office, which has been run by Conservative Andy Street since 2017.

Announcing his proposed candidacy on Twitter, Mr Foster said: "In 2021, I was elected by the people of the West Midlands to rebuild community policing and hold the police service to account. Together, with your support, we beat the Tories against all the odds!

"Now they want to abolish the PCC and your right to vote, because they don’t have the courage to face me at the ballot box.

"They want to remove me, because I know what it takes to win, to represent the people of the West Midlands and how Labour in power makes a positive difference to people’s lives.

"Over the coming weeks, I’ll be making my case to Labour members as to why I have the best possible chance to deliver a win for Labour in May 2024.

"Against all the odds, I won in 2021 and together, with your support, we can win again!"

Mr Foster has become the second candidate to throw his hat in the ring, following hot on the heels of accountant Richard Parker.