Brothers on trial for violent disorder in Smethwick street

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Isaac Zeb, 34, and Hassan, 23, both suffered serious injuries during the disorder which happened in Stony Lane, in Smethwick, on June 21, 2021 at a bout 4.45pm

The defendants are on trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court jointly charged with an offence of violent disorder.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Jonathan Barker told the jury that the the incident happened outside shops near the junction with Auckland Road and involved the brothers and a group of men in a white Audi Q7.

He told the court that the entire incident was captured on closed circuit television cameras and footage was played to the jury on Tuesday.

Mr Barker said the car carrying several men was pictured arriving outside the shops where a barbershop was based.

He said Isaac Zeb and Hassan Zeb were at the time present at the barbershop when the car is filmed abruptly stopping in the street. He said a number of individuals leave the car and approach the barbershop.

The defendants went outside and a confrontation followed between them and five men from the car. He said Isaac Zeb pulled out a large knife from a sheath, while moments later Hassan Zeb also produced a similar weapon.

Mr Barker said the defendants were engaged in the fight and "came off worse" as they were overpowered by the group. The jury heard that the knives were recovered in Warley Road where they had been thrown from the Audi.

At the time the defendants were treated for serious stab injuries by paramedics at the scene, before being taken to hospital for further treatment. Isaac Zeb suffered wounds to his abdomen and back. Hassan Zeb suffered wounds to his back.