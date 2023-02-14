Murder manhunt ends as Staffordshire Police arrest house fire death suspect

Valentina Cozma. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Georgian Constantin, 42, was arrested in London on Tuesdayon suspicion of the murder of Valentina Cozma, 40, who was found following a fire at her home, in Campbell Road, in Stoke-on-Trent, on February 9.

Officers investigating the incident launched a manhunt over the weekend. Meanwhile a post mortem gave the provisional cause of death as inhalation of products of combustion.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Adrian Webb, from the force’s Major and Organised Crime department said: “We are grateful for the community’s support during this investigation. Inquiries into Valentina’s tragic death continue and we remain keen to speak to witnesses who may have relevant information or material which could support the investigation, such as CCTV or dash cam footage.

"My thoughts remain with Valentina’s loved ones, in particular her young son, at this deeply traumatic time.”

He called for anyone with information about what happened to come forward as the investigation was still ongoing with an appeal also being made in the Romanian language.