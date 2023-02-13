Two more teenagers appear before court charged with Bailey Atkinson's murder

Bailey Atkinson was stabbed to death in Walsall

Sonny Loverage, 18, from Bloxwich in the West Midlands, along with a 17-year-old Walsall boy, who cannot be named due to his age, were charged with murder.

A 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds, who also cannot be named due to their age, previously appeared in court over 20-year-old Bailey's death in the early hours of January 28 on Walsall High Street.

He was stabbed multiple times, was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

The teenagers charged with his murder will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday, February 14).