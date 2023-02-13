Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two more teenagers appear before court charged with Bailey Atkinson's murder

By Adam SmithWalsallCrimePublished:

Two teenagers appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today in connection with the murder of Bailey Atkinson in Walsall.

Bailey Atkinson was stabbed to death in Walsall
Bailey Atkinson was stabbed to death in Walsall

Sonny Loverage, 18, from Bloxwich in the West Midlands, along with a 17-year-old Walsall boy, who cannot be named due to his age, were charged with murder.

A 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds, who also cannot be named due to their age, previously appeared in court over 20-year-old Bailey's death in the early hours of January 28 on Walsall High Street.

He was stabbed multiple times, was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

The teenagers charged with his murder will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday, February 14).

Police have urged the public not to discuss the names of the juvenile defendants on social media whilst the case is proceeding through the criminal justice system.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News