Tributes to mother 'murdered' in house fire as police hunt for ex-husband

Valentina Cozma. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Valentina Cozma, 40, died as a result of a fire that started at around 3pm on Thursday, February 9. Her ex-husband, 42-year-old Georgian Constantin, is wanted on suspicion of her murder.

In a tribute, Valentina's sister described her as a "supportive caring woman who always tried to keep the family together".

She said: “Vali was the person I could talk to about anything. She offered me support whenever I needed it. She always tried to keep the family together. Being an older sister, she made sure we didn't lack anything, even if she didn't have a thing.

"She went through a lot of hard times, yet she never gave up. I am appealing for help from anyone who has details that could help in solving this case”

Valentina died as a result of a fire at her home on Campbell Road, Stoke. A post mortem provided a provisional cause of death, as inhalation of products of combustion.

Specially trained family liaison officers are supporting Valentina’s family while detectives continue to search for Constantin.

Staffordshire Police has said they believe he has travelled to London and also has links to Southampton. The force has said it is carrying out enquiries in those areas and is working with other police forces and British Transport Police.

Detectives want to speak to Georgian Constantin over the death of his ex-wife, Valentina Cozma

Stoke Commander, Chief Superintendent Colin Mattinson, said “My thoughts are with Valentina’s loved ones, and in particular her young son at this deeply traumatic time.

“I know the local community are in shock that someone within their community has died in such awful circumstances. We know she was a quiet woman who was well liked among her neighbours having lived in the area for some years.

“We take a firm stance against violence against women and domestic abuse. We are working around the clock to trace Constantin. But we also need your help – so my plea is to anyone who has information, no matter how insignificant it may seem – to get in touch. You could hold information that is key to our investigation.

“I am also appealing to Constantin himself, or anyone who may be harbouring him to get in touch. Running away is not the answer. Anyone found to be assisting an offender will be dealt with robustly as this is a serious crime.

“A teenage boy has lost his mother, we need to secure justice for him, Valentina, and her wider family. Please share our appeal and contact us if you know anything at all.”

Staffordshire Police has urged anyone who sees Constantin to not approach him but to call them on 999.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or have dashcam footage is also asked to get in contact through a dedicated section on the Major Incident Portal, which requires selecting Staffordshire Police, Operation Cuda.

The force also said it wants to hear from any witnesses who may have been in Campbell Road between 2pm and 3.30pm on Thursday between the junctions of Corporation Street and Boothen Old Road or in alleyways or surrounding streets such as Fletcher Road, Flax Street, Gable Street and Keary Street at a bout that time.