Police save Easter after theft of almost 200,000 Creme Eggs in Telford

West Mercia Police has recovered almost 200,000 Creme Eggs and a number of other varieties of chocolate after they were stolen from a unit in Stafford Park.

The theft took place on Saturday, with the chocolate collection thought to be worth around £40,000.

Shortly after the theft a vehicle was stopped northbound on the M42 and a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft.

The Cadbury's Creme Egg is the UK's best-selling confectionary item between New Year's Day and Easter, with annual sales in excess of 200 million eggs and a brand value of approximately £55 million.

For this year, Cadbury's launched a new spin on their classic chocolate treat, with 146 half-white half-chocolate Creme Eggs hitting the shops nationwide last month.

Any of the lucky finders of these half and half eggs could win up to £10,000 if they find one.