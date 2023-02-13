Police appeal after woman punched and dragged across petrol station forecourt in Smethwick

Do you know this woman?

It happened on the Texaco forecourt, in Sandon Road, Bearwood.

Staff raised the alarm about the incident at around 5am on February 6 but all those involved had left before officers arrived.

Birmingham Police have now released a CCTV image of a woman officers want to talk to in relation to the incident.

Appealing on Twitter, the team said: "Do you know this woman?

"She's wearing a distinctive top in this image and we want to speak to her after a woman was punched and dragged across the Texaco forecourt, in Sandon Road, #Bearwood.

"Staff raised the alarm about the incident at around 5am on Monday (6 Feb) but all those involved had left before officers arrived.

"Contact us via Live Chat or call 101, quoting 20/155673/23.

"Prefer to stay anonymous? Call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."