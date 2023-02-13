Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal after woman punched and dragged across petrol station forecourt in Smethwick

By Lisa O'BrienSmethwickCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have launched an appeal after a woman was punched and dragged across a petrol station forecourt in Smethwick.

Do you know this woman?
Do you know this woman?

It happened on the Texaco forecourt, in Sandon Road, Bearwood.

Staff raised the alarm about the incident at around 5am on February 6 but all those involved had left before officers arrived.

Birmingham Police have now released a CCTV image of a woman officers want to talk to in relation to the incident.

Appealing on Twitter, the team said: "Do you know this woman?

"She's wearing a distinctive top in this image and we want to speak to her after a woman was punched and dragged across the Texaco forecourt, in Sandon Road, #Bearwood.

"Staff raised the alarm about the incident at around 5am on Monday (6 Feb) but all those involved had left before officers arrived.

"Contact us via Live Chat or call 101, quoting 20/155673/23.

"Prefer to stay anonymous? Call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Crime
News
Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News